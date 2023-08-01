Exposing the Truth of COVID Treatment & Prevention - Dr. Lee Vliet - Freedom Alive® Ep45

Since February 2020, Dr. Lee Vliet has been part of a team of frontline physicians treating COVID early to reduce hospitalizations and death. She joined Dr. Peter McCullough to write the "Guide to COVID Early Treatment", and has treated hundreds of COVID cases without any hospitalizations. But now, she is seeing vaccinated patients with severe, adverse effects. Hear the truth on this episode of Freedom Alive.-----

