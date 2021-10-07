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Fauci Protocols, Not COVID, Responsible for Many Deaths in US, Dr. Ardis Says
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1094 views • October 07, 2021
FACT CHECKING DR. ARDIS SO THE BABY DOES NOT GET THROWN OUT WITH THE BATH WATER
DON"T NEGATE AN IMMENSELY VITAL PRESENTATION BY OVERSTATING IT OR LEAVING OUT SOME IMPORTANT PERSPECTIVE.
Although dangers of Remdesivir are clear from this presentation, I think it is wise to state a case very carefully. Death rates of Ebola are hard to pin down. Looking that up you may find rates ranging from about 35 - 90% depending on age and locality (and probably more). So to say Remdesivir killed over 50% in the Ebola study is not accurate if 50% would have died with no treatment. The fact that it was pulled with the most deaths and the high percentage of side effects like renal failure are accurate and serious concerns. But it should be remembered that Ebola is far more deadly than COVID-19. Most telling are the studies on COVID-19 patients who so quickly developed renal failure. These are far more accurate concerns and not open to the charge of leaving the normal death rate of Ebola out of the discussion. It is also an overstatement to imply that 690,000 deaths were due to Remdesivir. It appears sadly obvious that pushing Remdesivir (and ventilators) while suppressing other treatments played an immense role in deaths attributed to COVID-19. But overstating the role of Remdesivir can be used to deflect attention to the very solid case otherwise presented here.
Fauci Protocols, Not COVID, Responsible for Many Deaths in US, Dr. Ardis Says
Video Source --> https://thenewamerican.com/fauci-protocols-not-covid-responsible-for-many-deaths-in-us-dr-ardis-says/
The reason hundreds of thousands of Americans died in hospitals over the last two years was not from COVID, contrary to the media narrative, warns Dr. Bryan Ardis in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Instead, many of the deaths were caused by organ failure caused by the so-called “Fauci protocols” for COVID treatment imposed on the nation by the federal government and Dr. Anthony Fauci. More specifically, the deaths were caused by the drug Remdesivir, Dr. Ardis says, citing numerous studies–including one funded by Fauci’s office–that showed the drug was causing large numbers of deaths. Acute kidney and liver failure were both listed in the very study Fauci cited to claim the controversial drug was safe and effective. One study showed more than 50 percent of patients receiving the drug were dying. Once the organs shut down, the patients are put on respirators, all but sealing their fate. Make sure to share this video with loved ones.
https://TheNewAmerican.com
https://myfreedoctor.com
https://thedrardisshow.com
DON"T NEGATE AN IMMENSELY VITAL PRESENTATION BY OVERSTATING IT OR LEAVING OUT SOME IMPORTANT PERSPECTIVE.
Although dangers of Remdesivir are clear from this presentation, I think it is wise to state a case very carefully. Death rates of Ebola are hard to pin down. Looking that up you may find rates ranging from about 35 - 90% depending on age and locality (and probably more). So to say Remdesivir killed over 50% in the Ebola study is not accurate if 50% would have died with no treatment. The fact that it was pulled with the most deaths and the high percentage of side effects like renal failure are accurate and serious concerns. But it should be remembered that Ebola is far more deadly than COVID-19. Most telling are the studies on COVID-19 patients who so quickly developed renal failure. These are far more accurate concerns and not open to the charge of leaving the normal death rate of Ebola out of the discussion. It is also an overstatement to imply that 690,000 deaths were due to Remdesivir. It appears sadly obvious that pushing Remdesivir (and ventilators) while suppressing other treatments played an immense role in deaths attributed to COVID-19. But overstating the role of Remdesivir can be used to deflect attention to the very solid case otherwise presented here.
Fauci Protocols, Not COVID, Responsible for Many Deaths in US, Dr. Ardis Says
Video Source --> https://thenewamerican.com/fauci-protocols-not-covid-responsible-for-many-deaths-in-us-dr-ardis-says/
The reason hundreds of thousands of Americans died in hospitals over the last two years was not from COVID, contrary to the media narrative, warns Dr. Bryan Ardis in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Instead, many of the deaths were caused by organ failure caused by the so-called “Fauci protocols” for COVID treatment imposed on the nation by the federal government and Dr. Anthony Fauci. More specifically, the deaths were caused by the drug Remdesivir, Dr. Ardis says, citing numerous studies–including one funded by Fauci’s office–that showed the drug was causing large numbers of deaths. Acute kidney and liver failure were both listed in the very study Fauci cited to claim the controversial drug was safe and effective. One study showed more than 50 percent of patients receiving the drug were dying. Once the organs shut down, the patients are put on respirators, all but sealing their fate. Make sure to share this video with loved ones.
https://TheNewAmerican.com
https://myfreedoctor.com
https://thedrardisshow.com
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