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Gen Z conservative college student stands up to leftist professors who sneered at her faith
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72 views • May 16, 2022
John-Henry's guest today is Stella Moore, LifeSite's marketing coordinator and host of the Ladies of LifeSite podcast. Stella shares what motivates her to speak out about important pro-life and pro-family issues, as well as how she navigates the contemporary world as a young adult committed to the Catholic faith.
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To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Stella_Moore_051722
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
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Follow LifeSite on social media:
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