Two stupidly designed torches not to buy. MVI_6524

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I would like to sit the designers of these two torches down and have a serious chat with them: What were you thinking? In an emergency in which you need to momentarily have light for your safety, but then need to switch the light off fast, don’t rely on these pieces of rubbish.