THE NARROW (STRAIT) GATE vs. WORLDLINESS; Luke 9:57-62; Luke 12:13:21; Matthew 7:13-14, 20220619

THE (NARROW) STRAIT GATE VS WORLDLINESS; Luke 9:57-62; Luke 12:13:21; Matthew 7:13-14; Mark 8:36-38; 1 Corinthians 6:18-20; Proverbs 6:20-29, Sunday, June 19, 2022

Some preachers and evangelists, give the impression that to be a Christian is after all not much different from being a non-Christian. They do not want you to think that Christianity is a narrow way of life, but as something most attractive and wonderful and exciting and that you can come in, in crowds as to a stadium!

But, according to our LORD Jesus, this is NOT so. The Gospel of our Savior Jesus Christ is too honest to invite anybody in that way. It does not try to persuade us that it is something very easy and that it is only later on that we shall begin to discover it is hard.

For example, when a certain man announced that he wanted to follow our LORD Jesus, but as soon as he heard the cost of discipleship, he retreated. Another started to make excuses. Let’s hear what happened:

57 And it came to pass, that, as they went in the way, a certain man said unto Him, LORD, I will follow thee whithersoever thou goest. 58 And Jesus said unto him, Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of Man hath not where to lay His head. 59 And He said unto another, Follow Me. But he said, LORD, suffer me first to go and bury my father. 60 Jesus said unto him, Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou and preach the kingdom of GOD. 61 And another also said, LORD, I will follow thee; but let me first go bid them farewell, which are at home at my house. 62 And Jesus said unto him, No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of GOD. Amen! (Luke 9:57-62)

The Gospel of the LORD Jesus openly and uncompromisingly announces GOD’s message as being something which starts with a narrow entrance: a strait gate.

And He went through the cities and villages, teaching, and journeying toward Jerusalem. Then said one unto Him, “LORD, are there few that be saved?” And He said unto them, “Strive to enter in at the strait gate: for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able.” Amen! (Luke 13:22-24)

Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it. Amen! (Matthew 7:13,14)

The first thing we must leave behind is what is called “worldliness.” We leave behind the crowd, the people, our unscriptural relatives, i.e., the way of the world. We start making our way toward this strait gate and narrow way, alone! We cannot take the crowd with us into the Christian life: it inevitably involves a break. We cannot prosper with one foot in the church and one foot in the world, or with one spiritual goal for heaven while living in the worldliness to hell; it will never work!

The gate is wide that leads to the loss of the soul, and there is plenty of room on that road, and many go that way. But the gate that leads to eternal life is small and the road is narrow, and those who find it are few.

When we surrender our life to GOD completely, we become a Christian, something exceptional and unusual. We are making a break with the world, and with the crowd, the people, our unscriptural relatives, and with the vast majority of people. It is inevitable!