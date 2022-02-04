© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Seeing Straight Through The Globalist "Vaccine Passports" Plan
Follow
4
Share
Report
273 views • February 04, 2022
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro seeing straight through the globalist "vaccine passports" plan: "If you accept this vaccination passport, soon there will be another requirement, and another one... and you know where it will stop then... Population control!"
O presidente do Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, vendo o plano globalista de "passaportes de vacina": "Se você aceitar esse passaporte de vacinação, logo terá outra exigência, e outra ... e você sabe onde vai parar então ... Controle populacional! "
O presidente do Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, vendo o plano globalista de "passaportes de vacina": "Se você aceitar esse passaporte de vacinação, logo terá outra exigência, e outra ... e você sabe onde vai parar então ... Controle populacional! "
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.