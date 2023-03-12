Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 33 - True Remedies: Water [2] & Exercise [1]

In episode thirty-three, we continue to explore water as a true remedy, and also the importance of salt. We look at why dehydration can be a cause or contributing factor to a range of different diseases, such as head-aches, arthritis, diabetes, constipation, lung problems, kidney problems and allergy.
Barbara also talks about the true remedy Exercise. Her focus is on high intensity interval training (H.I.I.T). She explains why this form of training is superior to others and she also shows that anyone can do it and that we all are able to fit it into our daily program. We are sure this information will stun you!
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.