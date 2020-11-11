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And The Real Winner of the 2020 Presidential Selection Is...
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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82 views • November 11, 2020
And The Real Winner of the 2020 Presidential Selection Is...

All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion

You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/

Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com

TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ

Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w

Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel

New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources

Fauci Admitted Truth about Covid Tests in July:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fauci-admitted-truth-about-covid-19-tests-july-and-has-misled-public

Proof of Fauci’s Fraud: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ol4r09gdqzag8my/t_video4992408094391664820.mp4?dl=0

Pfizer vaccine:
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-celebrates-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-announcement-2020-11?r=MX&;IR=T

Tony Blair Advocates Fast Roll Out: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1354994/tony-blair-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-treatment-astrazeneca-covid-19-vn

State Bar Passes Mandatory Covid Vaccination Rec:
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/11/07/state-bar-passes-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-recommendation

MIT AI Tech:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/mit-develops-ai-tool-detect-covid-listening-coughs

***THIS MOM HAS HAD ENOUGH*** ***Warning Vulgar Language***: https://youtu.be/-muTWXVmqug

Italians defy Lockdown: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cjetizkip0lzu5o/t_video5852571300819634462.mp4?dl=0

Londoners defy Lockdown: https://twitter.com/Cityzenkane3/status/1325451837751914501

Manchester students tear down 'prison-like' metal fencing erected by University: https://youtu.be/OB400nlA1jc

Mask Exemption Card: https://btst.co.uk/facemask-exemption-card/
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trumpelectionjeff berwickbidendollar vigilante
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