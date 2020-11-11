© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And The Real Winner of the 2020 Presidential Selection Is...
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • November 11, 2020
And The Real Winner of the 2020 Presidential Selection Is...
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Fauci Admitted Truth about Covid Tests in July:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fauci-admitted-truth-about-covid-19-tests-july-and-has-misled-public
Proof of Fauci’s Fraud: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ol4r09gdqzag8my/t_video4992408094391664820.mp4?dl=0
Pfizer vaccine:
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-celebrates-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-announcement-2020-11?r=MX&;IR=T
Tony Blair Advocates Fast Roll Out: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1354994/tony-blair-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-treatment-astrazeneca-covid-19-vn
State Bar Passes Mandatory Covid Vaccination Rec:
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/11/07/state-bar-passes-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-recommendation
MIT AI Tech:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/mit-develops-ai-tool-detect-covid-listening-coughs
***THIS MOM HAS HAD ENOUGH*** ***Warning Vulgar Language***: https://youtu.be/-muTWXVmqug
Italians defy Lockdown: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cjetizkip0lzu5o/t_video5852571300819634462.mp4?dl=0
Londoners defy Lockdown: https://twitter.com/Cityzenkane3/status/1325451837751914501
Manchester students tear down 'prison-like' metal fencing erected by University: https://youtu.be/OB400nlA1jc
Mask Exemption Card: https://btst.co.uk/facemask-exemption-card/
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Fauci Admitted Truth about Covid Tests in July:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fauci-admitted-truth-about-covid-19-tests-july-and-has-misled-public
Proof of Fauci’s Fraud: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ol4r09gdqzag8my/t_video4992408094391664820.mp4?dl=0
Pfizer vaccine:
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-celebrates-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-announcement-2020-11?r=MX&;IR=T
Tony Blair Advocates Fast Roll Out: https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1354994/tony-blair-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-treatment-astrazeneca-covid-19-vn
State Bar Passes Mandatory Covid Vaccination Rec:
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/11/07/state-bar-passes-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-recommendation
MIT AI Tech:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/mit-develops-ai-tool-detect-covid-listening-coughs
***THIS MOM HAS HAD ENOUGH*** ***Warning Vulgar Language***: https://youtu.be/-muTWXVmqug
Italians defy Lockdown: https://www.dropbox.com/s/cjetizkip0lzu5o/t_video5852571300819634462.mp4?dl=0
Londoners defy Lockdown: https://twitter.com/Cityzenkane3/status/1325451837751914501
Manchester students tear down 'prison-like' metal fencing erected by University: https://youtu.be/OB400nlA1jc
Mask Exemption Card: https://btst.co.uk/facemask-exemption-card/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.