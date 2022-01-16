I'M LEAVING CALIFORNIA IT'S MAD MAX - YOU BETTER WORRY ABOUT YOU - SUPERMARKETS RUN EMPTY-LA TRAINS

From Jeremiah Babe



There will be more people concerned about me walking my dog or my shirts or ties, there is so much more to worry about especially in California. It is like an Apocalyptic movie, but it is not, this is reality and it is happening now.



Trains have been looted, delivery trucks have been robbed, this ladies and gentlemen is coming to city near you. Do you know what is next? There are hundreds of ships sitting off of the west coast, pirates will hit these next, and will be more common until everything is cleaned out..



Taxes are increasing and this will wipe out the top middle class and anyone below and will eat up every penny that you make.

Times are not good and if someone says they are, well guess what they are drinking too much Kool-aid.



Wake up, get ready, get in good physical and mental state.



Buy food, supplies and gold. Do the best you can and get close to god.



God bless