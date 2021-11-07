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Under the Wire: A Conversation with Naomi Cook - Ex-RN 5G and COVID Information Activist
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128 views • November 07, 2021
Naomi Cook is a former registered nurse who surrendered her registration last year after a public and media backlash for her work promoting community awareness about 5G and Wireless technology. She is currently co-authoring a paper for a peer-reviewed journal on the health effects of wireless tech and why it should form part of the education for health care professionals.
Naomi is passionate about health, vitality and emerging health - (bio and the energetic) technologies that will ultimately displace big pharma.
She has published a children's book series called The Little Bush Nurse and is on the executive committee of the Australian branch of the Children's Health Defence.
Her channels are:
https://www.facebook.com/TinkerbellFormerFairy
https://t.me/naomicookformerRN
She also sent an FOI to RANZCOG about the use of Pfizer COVID jabs in pregnancy. this was the result:
https://www.facebook.com/TinkerbellFormerFairy/videos/335011508107455
Naomi is passionate about health, vitality and emerging health - (bio and the energetic) technologies that will ultimately displace big pharma.
She has published a children's book series called The Little Bush Nurse and is on the executive committee of the Australian branch of the Children's Health Defence.
Her channels are:
https://www.facebook.com/TinkerbellFormerFairy
https://t.me/naomicookformerRN
She also sent an FOI to RANZCOG about the use of Pfizer COVID jabs in pregnancy. this was the result:
https://www.facebook.com/TinkerbellFormerFairy/videos/335011508107455
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