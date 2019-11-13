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Movie Trailer- Nightbreaker 1989
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8 views • November 13, 2019
Movie Trailer- Nightbreaker 1989
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhbxwJanoMY
Video Detective Published on Oct 19, 2014
Nightbreaker Trailer 1989
Director: Peter Markle
Starring: Emilio Estevez, Lea Thompson, Martin Sheen, Melinda Dillon, Joe Pantoliano,
Official Content From Turner Home Entertainment
A scientist is haunted by his past involvement with nuclear testing while traveling to Nevada to receive a lifetime achievement award.
Nightbreaker 1989, Peter Markle,Emilio Estevez, Lea Thompson, Martin Sheen, Melinda Dillon, Joe Pantoliano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhbxwJanoMY
Video Detective Published on Oct 19, 2014
Nightbreaker Trailer 1989
Director: Peter Markle
Starring: Emilio Estevez, Lea Thompson, Martin Sheen, Melinda Dillon, Joe Pantoliano,
Official Content From Turner Home Entertainment
A scientist is haunted by his past involvement with nuclear testing while traveling to Nevada to receive a lifetime achievement award.
Nightbreaker 1989, Peter Markle,Emilio Estevez, Lea Thompson, Martin Sheen, Melinda Dillon, Joe Pantoliano
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