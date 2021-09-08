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Biden: "I'm supposed to stop and walk out of the room."
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2945 views • September 08, 2021
Biden Admits Someone Pulls His Strings: ‘I’m Supposed to Stop and Walk Out of the Room’
Source:- 'The News Junkie's Archives' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MyErdFOyCM
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Source:- 'The News Junkie's Archives' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MyErdFOyCM
----------
The Third English Conspiracy Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRJsnqQJYKWbGEfbmMfu6g
Last Banned YT Channel:- https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
'Think Again' YT Channel (Still viewable):- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA
Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
BitChute:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
Odysee:- https://odysee.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3
----------
**If you use Facebook, please consider joining the 'FLAT OUT TRUTH' group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307
Telegram:- https://t.me/EnglishTruthChannel
Parler:- https://parler.com/#/user/TECC
Gab:- https://gab.com/TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
Our Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
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