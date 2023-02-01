https://gettr.com/post/p26ygruc173

01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters were protesting against CCP and Paul Hastings infiltration in Japan. Fellow fighter Black Cat talked about during Chinese New Year, the famous Tokyo Tower and Kyoto Tower were dyed with Communist red. Not only are overseas Chinese outraged, but many Japanese are also awakened. They feel an insult to talk about friendship with genocidal country and Party.

#protestpaullhastings #ccp #infiltration #tokyotower #kyototower

01/23/2023对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友们抗议中共和普衡对日本的渗透。黑猫战友谈到在中国春节期间，著名的东京塔和京都塔都被染成了共产党的血旗红。不仅海外中国人感到很愤怒，许多日本人也觉醒了，他们觉得与这种种族灭绝的国家和党谈友谊是一种侮辱。

#抗议普衡 #中共 #渗透日本#东京塔 #京都塔



