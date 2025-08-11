© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Towns in Belgium have already started imposing climate lockdowns. 🙄
"So on hot days, they're going to totally shut down the city and nobody can come in anymore."
"It's a dangerous precedent. It means as a citizen, you can't go where you want to go anymore. That area is off limits and it's a violation of your freedom because you should be able to go anywhere you want to go in your country."
