YouTube Shadowbans as Much or MORE Than Twitter -- Proof

We all know it has been proven that Twitter has shadow banned users, specifically Dan Bongino, Charlie Kirk, and of course Trump, amongst numerous others. But, what we know is that it is proven that YouTube has also been shadowbanning. Here is proof.





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more