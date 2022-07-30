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Statement of the Russian Defence Ministry | July 30, 2022
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130 views • July 30, 2022

⚡️On July 29, a deliberate missile strike of the Kiev regime using US-made HIMARS MLRS at a detemtion facility near Elenovka killed and maimed most of the 193 Ukrainian prisoners.

▫️According to updated figures as of the morning of July 30, 50 Ukrainians were killed in missile strike. The bodies of 48 Ukrainian POWs were found and recovered from under the rubble of the detention facility. Two more Ukrainian POWs died of serious wounds on the way, while being transported to a medical facility.

▫️73 Ukrainian POWs were taken to medical facilities with serious injuries. All of them were given the necessary medical treatment.

📑 The names of those killed (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/2987) and wounded (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/2988) during the Kiev regime's missile strike on Ukrainian prisoners of war have been published on the official information resources of the Russian Defence Ministry.

❗️All political, criminal and moral responsibility for the carnage against Ukrainians falls on Zelensky personally, his criminal regime and the Washington that supports them.

Source @MoD Russia

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statementmod russiarussian defence ministryjuly 30th 2022
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