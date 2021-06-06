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Let us introduce ourselves!
CartoonJunkie
CartoonJunkie
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1 view • June 06, 2021
This should be one of the longest videos we post. Bear with us as we introduce ourselves, and we tell you about the content we want to bring to you. Try a new food with us that you may even be growing in your own yard which most people consider purely decorative at the end!

Ways to support us:
Our amazon wishlist is
https://www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/1SPJZV7UPFXN9?ref_=wl_share

Patreon will be added later if our fans would like to support us in self defence. Hopefully, being 2 entirely independant females, folks may see the importance in this and request ways to assist! Any funding there will be strictly funding for us to secure weapons, permits, and training

Feel free to comment, i need advice about video editing apps that work with my phone (android) as that is currently my gear. Free is preferred.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy