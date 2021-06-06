Let us introduce ourselves!

This should be one of the longest videos we post. Bear with us as we introduce ourselves, and we tell you about the content we want to bring to you. Try a new food with us that you may even be growing in your own yard which most people consider purely decorative at the end!Ways to support us:Our amazon wishlist isPatreon will be added later if our fans would like to support us in self defence. Hopefully, being 2 entirely independant females, folks may see the importance in this and request ways to assist! Any funding there will be strictly funding for us to secure weapons, permits, and trainingFeel free to comment, i need advice about video editing apps that work with my phone (android) as that is currently my gear. Free is preferred.Tell me what kind of content you would like to see from us