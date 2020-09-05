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Mask madness & invitations to contract (fines) fraud
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46 views • September 05, 2020
Mandated masks and invitations to contract (fines)
What you need to know.
You need to learn your rights and get your heads around how the system works.
This isn’t about masks. This isn’t about breaking the law or being reckless.
This is about being told something is a law when it’s not.
You need to stand in honour and integrity and have a moral compass. You need to do the right thing. But we can’t be forced into something and told it’s law when it’s not.
This is not a ‘get out of jail, free’ card.
You have the time now, LEARN the law and LEARN your rights.
Join us www.zemamo.com
www.unitedcollective.org
Also the madness at Bunnings, they may have the right to set "rules" in their own stores but how can they be so stupid when this covid hoax has killed 110 people out of nearly 30 million people are they really this insane?
Backup Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liab...
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Australia...
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resou...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUg...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh...
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.c...
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index...
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6...
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/...
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reve...
Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law
is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
-Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Don't Tread On Us
Artist
Gianluca Zanna
Album
Luca's Rock Songs
Licensed to YouTube by
CD Baby; ASCAP, CD Baby Pro (Publishing), and 1 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
liabilitymate
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCApxF4KMXdRFhcZQpe3Lgtg
What you need to know.
You need to learn your rights and get your heads around how the system works.
This isn’t about masks. This isn’t about breaking the law or being reckless.
This is about being told something is a law when it’s not.
You need to stand in honour and integrity and have a moral compass. You need to do the right thing. But we can’t be forced into something and told it’s law when it’s not.
This is not a ‘get out of jail, free’ card.
You have the time now, LEARN the law and LEARN your rights.
Join us www.zemamo.com
www.unitedcollective.org
Also the madness at Bunnings, they may have the right to set "rules" in their own stores but how can they be so stupid when this covid hoax has killed 110 people out of nearly 30 million people are they really this insane?
Backup Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liab...
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Australia...
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resou...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUg...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh...
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.c...
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index...
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6...
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/...
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reve...
Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law
is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
-Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Don't Tread On Us
Artist
Gianluca Zanna
Album
Luca's Rock Songs
Licensed to YouTube by
CD Baby; ASCAP, CD Baby Pro (Publishing), and 1 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
liabilitymate
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCApxF4KMXdRFhcZQpe3Lgtg
Keywords
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