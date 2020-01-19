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2020s: The Best of Times or the Worst of Times?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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16 views • January 19, 2020
Are these the best of times or the worst of times? Are they really different than past times? Will the decade of the 2020s be the best of times or the worst of times? Which should it be for Philadelphian Christians? It has been claimed that 2019 was "the best year in human history"--why? Forbes has claimed "The 2020s might be the worst decade in U.S. history?" What is going right? What is better now? Are the warnings of Sodom and Gomorrah relevant in the 21st century? What things are going wrong now? Is disaster coming? What are some of the indications? What should faithful Christians be doing? Should these be the best of times for you? Is disaster going to hit the USA and the world? What, if anything, should you do about it? Are you better off alone or to respond to the warnings in Zephaniah 2:1-3 as well as those Jesus gave in Matthew 24-25, and Luke 17 and 21? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.

A written article of related interest is also available titled "Items From 2019 That Are Almost Too Crazy To Believe?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/items-from-2019-that-are-almost-too-crazy-to-believe/
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bibleprophecyhistorydebtdisasterimmoralityzephaniah 2
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