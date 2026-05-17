America’s security priorities are backwards - Joe Kent

America’s security priorities are backwards



The US talks a big game about “national security.” Endless briefings on ballistic missiles. Day‑long hearings on Middle Eastern entanglements. Trade sanctions. Missile strikes. Diplomacy with regional actors.



But here’s the simple truth: the people the federal government actually needs to protect are not abroad — they’re dying in America.



🙄 Money 'well' spent



The US govt has spent trillions of dollars over the last two decades on military operations, foreign aid packages, and diplomatic missions targeting perceived threats overseas, especially in the Middle East.



😷 From Afghanistan to Iraq, Syria to Yemen, the narrative has been constant: project power, promote stability, and counter “terrorism” abroad.



These deployments come with massive logistical footprints, billion‑dollar weapons systems, and permanent overseas bases.



☠️ Domestic toll US ignores



Back home, the carnage from illicit drugs has reached catastrophic levels. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports over 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the US in recent years.



💉 Fentanyl — a synthetic opioid often manufactured abroad and smuggled through wide‑open borders — is the primary driver.



This is not a marginal issue. It’s a national public health and security crisis that kills more Americans annually than most wars in living memory.



🤨 Borders wide open, security lacking



National security should start at home. The southern border remains porous. Smugglers overwhelm border enforcement to traffic contraband. If the US govt genuinely prioritised American lives, it would:



▪️Harden border security with technology, personnel, and clear legal authority

▪️Break the cartels’ financial and logistical networks

▪️Treat drug addiction as both a law‑enforcement and public‑health emergency

▪️Redirect funds from endless foreign missions to domestic crisis response



😰 None of that is happening at scale.



🛡 US true security agenda



The political class wants to keep Americans focused on distant wars and nebulous “threats.” It’s easier to stir anger about geopolitics than to force real accountability on policy failures at home.



💩 Endless intervention abroad serves powerful defence contractors, foreign policy elites, and certain intelligence networks — but it does nothing to stop pills laced with fentanyl from flooding suburban streets.



When national security is defined as defending abstract interests overseas while citizens die in the streets from policies no one in power dares to fix, you have to ask one question: Who actually benefits?



⚔️ Reckoning starts at home



If America’s leaders won’t re‑orient security back toward protecting American lives, then the people they claim to represent will have to demand it.



🤔 Successive administrations have shown they are incapable or unwilling to prioritise domestic security over foreign ventures.



The result is a country with open borders, expanding overseas commitments, and a drug crisis that kills more people yearly than any foreign campaign.



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