October Cannabis Market Overview ($17B in 15 markets YTD!?!)

Washington State has 1794 SKUs, but just shy of $106 million in cannabis sales during the month of October.

What’s the Significance?:

Washington sold 1/4 the amount California sold, but it has 1/20th the population.

What Happened in Washington last month?:

Total Sales= $105.9M

YOY Sales Growth= -10.1% (recent highs were in June 2020 at 30%)

Avg Basket= $31.70

SKUs= 1794

Like-Store-Sales-Growth (LSSG)= -1.51%

Inflationary Pressures:

Decreased average basket size trend continues, while the number of transactions continues to increase- indicating consumers are still going to #potshops more often, but spending less per transaction. This could mean consumers are trying to avoid higher minimum delivery requirements and opting to go to dispensaries and buying only what they need instead.

Consolidation:

Brand concentration has remained relatively steady, however, it's anticipated that consolidation will pick up as Canadian companies and private equity and venture capitalists come into the space in anticipation of U.S. Federal legalization to snap up under-valued cannabis prospects in hopes of a legalization rally that'll spark the next wave of cannabis stock speculation.

Episode 1040 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset's data…

