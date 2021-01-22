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MA FLU SHOT REQUIREMENT ABANDONED
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369 views • January 22, 2021
MA FLU SHOT REQUIREMENT ABANDONED
Elizabeth Brehm, part of ICAN’s legal team, joins Del for an update on yet another win, a statewide influenza vaccine mandate that was withdrawn after being served with a lawsuit from our lawyers. Winning!
#ICAN #MedicalFreedom #FluShot #InfluenzaVaccine #Massachusetts #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
Elizabeth Brehm, part of ICAN’s legal team, joins Del for an update on yet another win, a statewide influenza vaccine mandate that was withdrawn after being served with a lawsuit from our lawyers. Winning!
#ICAN #MedicalFreedom #FluShot #InfluenzaVaccine #Massachusetts #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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