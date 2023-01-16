Create New Account
Ukrainian Defense Minister - "We Carry the Mission of NATO"
I'm sharing this video from, 'Agora' on YouTube with description.

14 Jan 23 Clip from a recent interview on Ukrainian tv, with the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, admitting that Kyiv is fighting against Russia to fulfill NATO's mission. In a BBC report today, the defense minister gave a similar view, saying that Ukraine has become a de facto NATO member. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe...

russiaukrainesmo

