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Climate Change Hoax Documentary - Eco Communism through Global Warming
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54 views • October 14, 2021
Climate Change Hoax Documentary - Eco Communism through Global Warming
Climate change: this is the worst scientific scandal of our generation Our hopelessly compromised scientific establishment cannot be allowed to get away with the Climategate whitewash.
Carbon dioxide? I guess none of those bought and paid eco terrorists ever had a life science class in high school (or anywhere else) or they'd know that plants take in CO2 and convert it to oxygen, much the way that we breathe in oxygen and breathe it back out as CO2. It's a brilliant symbiosis, actually. Animals require oxygen and turn it into CO2, and plants require CO2 and turn it into oxygen. If they were genuinely worried about CO2, a more effective answer would be to plant more plants. Trees are really great about this, for example. Anyway, that's how I know it's all a bizarre, elaborate, and poorly executed sleight of hand. If they want to cry "Science! Science!" maybe they ought to actually know a little actual science.
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIGy6K6gVXY
Climate change: this is the worst scientific scandal of our generation Our hopelessly compromised scientific establishment cannot be allowed to get away with the Climategate whitewash.
Carbon dioxide? I guess none of those bought and paid eco terrorists ever had a life science class in high school (or anywhere else) or they'd know that plants take in CO2 and convert it to oxygen, much the way that we breathe in oxygen and breathe it back out as CO2. It's a brilliant symbiosis, actually. Animals require oxygen and turn it into CO2, and plants require CO2 and turn it into oxygen. If they were genuinely worried about CO2, a more effective answer would be to plant more plants. Trees are really great about this, for example. Anyway, that's how I know it's all a bizarre, elaborate, and poorly executed sleight of hand. If they want to cry "Science! Science!" maybe they ought to actually know a little actual science.
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIGy6K6gVXY
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