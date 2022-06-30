BIDEN LIED ABOUT COVID IN HIS SOTU ADDRESS

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Biden claimed victory over Covid-19, declaring it’s time to ‘return to normal’ at his recent State of the Union address and the US Capitol. What was behind this abrupt change of direction on draconian lockdowns, mandatory vaccines, and masks? A secret democratic memo shines light on how political figureheads never used Covid-19 related government overreach in the name of health and safety, but as part of a political agenda.