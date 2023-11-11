Create New Account
Karen Kingston’s Perspective – Are We Done Ignoring Evil?
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Published 15 hours ago

Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and med-legal advisor with the expertise required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVID-19 crimes committed against them with mRNA injections under the guise of public health safety and national security.


Unlike other legal and medical experts, Kingston understands the EUA and ‘vaccine’ med-legal landscape, its loop holes, and where Pfizer forfeited their alleged iron-clad immunity so that the Big pharma giant can be criminally prosecuted and convicted, as well as sued.


https://karenkingston.substack.com


**************


Links for this episode:


Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/iswwepw13alayibthvl8i/Kingston-slides.pptx?rlkey=vl6dkg44i71ndnvbd6f5u00ey&dl=0


Vast Armies Of Satanic Beings Arranged In Battle Order Against Us | Derek Prince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmxDAf9OwXk


The Term ‘mRNA Vaccine’ is a Red Herring https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/the-term-mrna-vaccine-is-incorrect


Rudolph Steiner's Wisdom from 1917 https://www.bitchute.com/video/WLkk03XVHjBl/


"Breaking News" Pfizer is Liable for the Injury, Diseases and Deaths Caused by their mRNA Injections and They Need to Be Taken off the Market https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/breaking-news-pfizer-is-liable-for


******************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

