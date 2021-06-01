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Brian Hooker. Vaccine cover ups - full interview.
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428 views • June 01, 2021
Brian Hooker describes the long and laborious attempts to obtain information on vaccine injuries to his family and others. How that information required help from others and was so hard to obtain due to cover-ups! All videos I post are not for profit, but for information purposes and to help those who wish to find videos that may have been removed elsewhere!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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