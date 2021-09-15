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FUNGUS- The Detox Girls talk to Clayton Thomas about Fungus
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115 views • September 15, 2021
www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
There is no silver bullet. ROOT is the foundation, cleaning the body, so the body can cure itself. Each person will react differently because everyone's biom is different, everyone has different health challenges.
What we do have in common is that heavy metals, toxins, parasites, bacteria, fungus, technobots etc. are in our systems to varying degrees.
There is no silver bullet. ROOT is the foundation, cleaning the body, so the body can cure itself. Each person will react differently because everyone's biom is different, everyone has different health challenges.
What we do have in common is that heavy metals, toxins, parasites, bacteria, fungus, technobots etc. are in our systems to varying degrees.
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