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COVID lockdown baby boom
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28 views • November 15, 2020
7NEWS Australia, November 9, 2020
Despite fears the birth rate would fall this year, doctors say we're in the midst of a baby boom thanks to the COVID lockdown. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video » https://7news.link/YTSubscribe
Connect with 7NEWS online
Visit » https://7news.com.au
Facebook » https://www.facebook.com/7NewsAustralia
Twitter » https://twitter.com/7NewsAustralia
Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/7newsaustralia/
YouTube » https://www.youtube.com/c/7news/
7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.
Despite fears the birth rate would fall this year, doctors say we're in the midst of a baby boom thanks to the COVID lockdown. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video » https://7news.link/YTSubscribe
Connect with 7NEWS online
Visit » https://7news.com.au
Facebook » https://www.facebook.com/7NewsAustralia
Twitter » https://twitter.com/7NewsAustralia
Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/7newsaustralia/
YouTube » https://www.youtube.com/c/7news/
7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.
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