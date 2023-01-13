The REALITY Is, WE Sinned against the Most High and We were SHUT-Up In Prison Houses (Divers SEEDS)

"Now WE ARE THE TEMPLES OF TRUTH. The TRUTH LIVES IN US and it has been proven by the WORD. Those that try to Maliciously attack us ARE the OTHER seed.. Hate is their Calling Card and is EASY to SEE. They are caught and Now comes the Judgement of the World and those that are OF the World..... End of Stroy" (From Jonathan's original description)

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend