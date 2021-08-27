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Scott McKay & Christopher James Fight the Evil (August 24 2021)
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1096 views • August 27, 2021
Canadian Christopher James winning taking the fight to the legal system in his country.
Mirror video: 8.24.21 PATRIOT STREETFIGHTER INTEL UPDATE: THE SHOT NOT HEARD ROUND THE WORLD YET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6oUIKQjvsNX3/
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Mirror video: 8.24.21 PATRIOT STREETFIGHTER INTEL UPDATE: THE SHOT NOT HEARD ROUND THE WORLD YET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6oUIKQjvsNX3/
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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