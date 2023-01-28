1yr ago Jan28th 2022 First Wave Arrives in Ottawa PT2 Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Tens of Thousands Protesting Mandates
MACHINES EVERYWHEREhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSAVd_DNQ64
Freedom Truck Convoy Arrives In Ottawa First Wave
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.