BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"America's 250" Gail Carson – Official 2026 Patriotic Country Rock Anthem #America250
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 2 days ago

Celebrate America's 250 Here's a Rockin' Country Jam To Celebrate!

America's 250
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing


100% My concept, story, idea, arrangement, direction, style, production, video production, original lyrics, and ai voice/music

Verse
The fourth of July is here
And it's going to be a hot one
Let's fire up the grill
Crack open a cold one
Season up those steaks
Get those shrimp a boiling
America's two fifty
Still proud to be American


Chorus
Let's celebrate our land
Let's celebrate our history
Let's celebrate our freedom
Let's celebrate our liberty
We've come a long way
Let's celebrate today
America's 250


Verse
When the sun goes down
Let's light up the sky 
With Fireworks so big
It'll bring a tear, to your eye
And remember all those before us
Who fought hard for our rights
America's 250
I'll be American, till I die


Chorus
Let's celebrate our land
Let's celebrate our history
Let's celebrate our freedom
Let's celebrate our liberty
We've come a long way
Let's celebrate today
America's 250
Let's celebrate today


Bridge
Side by side
Stand with me tonight
Defend our freedom
Never give up the fight!


Chorus
Let's celebrate our land
Let's celebrate our history
Let's celebrate our freedom
Let's celebrate our liberty
We've come a long way
Let's celebrate today

America's 250

America's 250

America's 250

Keywords
aipatrioticfeel goodamericas 250250 celebrationrocking country
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

Chase Codewell
Russia exposes Ukrainian spy ring, captures two agents sharing security secrets inside Crimea

Russia exposes Ukrainian spy ring, captures two agents sharing security secrets inside Crimea

Lance D Johnson
Everyday Habits Linked to Increased Oxidative Stress and Inflammation

Everyday Habits Linked to Increased Oxidative Stress and Inflammation

Morgan S. Verity
Europe&#8217;s carbon rules buckle as Volkswagen weighs 100,000 job cuts

Europe’s carbon rules buckle as Volkswagen weighs 100,000 job cuts

Cassie B.
Why the FDA, CDC, and HHS Can Never Be Reformed

Why the FDA, CDC, and HHS Can Never Be Reformed

Mike Adams
Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, strikes down Trump executive order

Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, strikes down Trump executive order

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy