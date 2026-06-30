"America's 250" Gail Carson – Official 2026 Patriotic Country Rock Anthem #America250

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Celebrate America's 250 Here's a Rockin' Country Jam To Celebrate!
America's 250
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, story, idea, arrangement, direction, style, production, video production, original lyrics, and ai voice/music
Verse
The fourth of July is here
And it's going to be a hot one
Let's fire up the grill
Crack open a cold one
Season up those steaks
Get those shrimp a boiling
America's two fifty
Still proud to be American
Chorus
Let's celebrate our land
Let's celebrate our history
Let's celebrate our freedom
Let's celebrate our liberty
We've come a long way
Let's celebrate today
America's 250
Verse
When the sun goes down
Let's light up the sky
With Fireworks so big
It'll bring a tear, to your eye
And remember all those before us
Who fought hard for our rights
America's 250
I'll be American, till I die
Chorus
Let's celebrate our land
Let's celebrate our history
Let's celebrate our freedom
Let's celebrate our liberty
We've come a long way
Let's celebrate today
America's 250
Let's celebrate today
Bridge
Side by side
Stand with me tonight
Defend our freedom
Never give up the fight!
Chorus
Let's celebrate our land
Let's celebrate our history
Let's celebrate our freedom
Let's celebrate our liberty
We've come a long way
Let's celebrate today
America's 250
America's 250
America's 250