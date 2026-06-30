"America's 250" Gail Carson – Official 2026 Patriotic Country Rock Anthem #America250

Celebrate America's 250 Here's a Rockin' Country Jam To Celebrate!



America's 250

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing





100% My concept, story, idea, arrangement, direction, style, production, video production, original lyrics, and ai voice/music



Verse

The fourth of July is here

And it's going to be a hot one

Let's fire up the grill

Crack open a cold one

Season up those steaks

Get those shrimp a boiling

America's two fifty

Still proud to be American





Chorus

Let's celebrate our land

Let's celebrate our history

Let's celebrate our freedom

Let's celebrate our liberty

We've come a long way

Let's celebrate today

America's 250





Verse

When the sun goes down

Let's light up the sky

With Fireworks so big

It'll bring a tear, to your eye

And remember all those before us

Who fought hard for our rights

America's 250

I'll be American, till I die





Chorus

Let's celebrate our land

Let's celebrate our history

Let's celebrate our freedom

Let's celebrate our liberty

We've come a long way

Let's celebrate today

America's 250

Let's celebrate today





Bridge

Side by side

Stand with me tonight

Defend our freedom

Never give up the fight!





Chorus

Let's celebrate our land

Let's celebrate our history

Let's celebrate our freedom

Let's celebrate our liberty

We've come a long way

Let's celebrate today



America's 250



America's 250



America's 250