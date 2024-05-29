CLOUDS at WORK!

Create New Account
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Published 16 hours ago

As a "content creator," I am constantly looking for the UNUSUAL, the things that literally HIDE in plain sight. TIME-LAPSE is a great way to find and display the unusual.

Our ATMOSPHERE is a good example! In places where the atmosphere is active, especially around mountains, clouds, fog and moisture act in various ways. To record the individual clips used in creating this video takes time. A ten-second time-lapse may take an hour to record. Sometimes, you stike "gold," other times not.

Then to do the studio work, assembling the clips in a logical order, adding either a professional voice, music, effects and sound effects, requires its own level of expertice!

In this clip we added a professional banjo tune to the mix. Enjoy our show!


