© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PACKAGE MEAT. CONTAMINATED FOOD SUPPLY?! LINKS TO OTHER METAL CONTAMINATED FOOD IN DESCRIPTION
Follow
1
Share
Report
227 views • June 18, 2021
They have DELIBERATELY CONTAMINATED our food supply. It is in more than meat. Check these two videos out:
Gerber baby food laced with metallic shards to poison your children:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DX7zFLB67y93/
If the food label says "enriched" or "fortified"...beware! Many foods are full of metals (Magnetism):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pQ81toO2TUyR/
Source: Tim Truth
Gerber baby food laced with metallic shards to poison your children:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DX7zFLB67y93/
If the food label says "enriched" or "fortified"...beware! Many foods are full of metals (Magnetism):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pQ81toO2TUyR/
Source: Tim Truth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.