© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G is the Killer; as my videos have said since 2017
Follow
7
Share
Report
373 views • August 07, 2021
My videos have been censored, deleted and blocked for censorship of truth and to prevent any audience to a genuine truther who can't be controlled and gagged about certain topics- Just now are the big channelers just beginning to speak softly about 5G-
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.