Christine Anderson
@AndersonAfDMdEP
🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇺| The new EU Commission was elected today. A tragedy for all genuine, freedom-loving democrats.
Though I was not able to prevent the election of this shambles, I took the opportunity to give my friend “Corruptula” von der Leyen another thorough dressing down. 👊
The hall went wild and apparently even the mainstream media „liked“ it. Part of my speech made it into the German evening news...