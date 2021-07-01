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News Commentator Alan Jones Speak Out Against Martial Law in Australia.
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140 views • July 01, 2021
Alan Jones - Australian radio broadcaster speaks out on what reallyis just Orwellian martial law tactics and is another who's starting to see through the pandemic hoax.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=alan+jones+sky+news+australia&;&view=detail&mid=608AC3FB3AF92692CD07608AC3FB3AF92692CD07&&FORM=VRDGAR&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dalan%2Bjones%2Bsky%2Bnews%2Baustralia%26FORM%3DHDRSC3
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatbXV4fW25g5mpWdTO8LjA/videos
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=alan+jones+sky+news+australia&;&view=detail&mid=608AC3FB3AF92692CD07608AC3FB3AF92692CD07&&FORM=VRDGAR&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dalan%2Bjones%2Bsky%2Bnews%2Baustralia%26FORM%3DHDRSC3
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatbXV4fW25g5mpWdTO8LjA/videos
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