https://gettr.com/post/p29tzpaee6c
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s weaponized balloons are made with technologies stolen from Raytheon Technologies; once Speaker McCarthy visits Taiwan, the CCP will deliver massive amounts of weapons and military supplies to Russia, intimidate the US military bases with huge amounts of balloons, and even stage some accidents or “misfire”!
#CCPballoon #CCPstealtechonolgies #RaytheonTechnologies #SpeakerMcCarthyvisitTaiwan #RussiaUkraineWar
2/26/2023 文贵直播：中共气球用的是从雷神偷来的技术；一旦麦卡锡访台，中共会向俄罗斯输送大批武器和军事设备，并放出大量气球威吓美军基地，甚至有发生碰瓷、擦枪走火的可能！
#中共气球 #中共偷盗技术 #雷神公司 #麦卡锡议长访台 #俄乌战争
