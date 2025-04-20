BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Protestantism Makes Christianity Subjective
DudeNamedDuncan
DudeNamedDuncan
54 views • 2 weeks ago

Protestantism turns Christianity into a subjective religion where everyone has their own version of it. That may sound like an exaggeration, but upon earnest reflection you'll see it's impossible not to believe that as demonstrated in this video.

00:00 Intro

01:08 No Set of Doctrines that Protestants Agree on

04:10 What Are the Essential Doctrines?

04:56 Is the Bible Really Their Authority?

05:59 Summary

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DudeNamedDuncan

