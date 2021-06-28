© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"New Atlantic Charter" for World Order Signed by Deep State Biden
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • June 28, 2021
Deep State puppet Trojan horse Joe Biden signed a "New Atlantic Charter" that lays the groundwork for more globalism and Big Government, warns Behind The Deep State host Alex Newman in this episode. The new charter, a play off FDR's "Atlantic Charter" with Winston Churchill, calls for all the globalist Deep State's policies to be implemented internationally. The plan also calls for stepping up the fight against critics of this diabolical agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.