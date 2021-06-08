© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strong Evidence Covid Came From Lab
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 08, 2021
Message for Congressmen:
Demand answers as to whether or not Covid-19 came from that lab. Pass legislation to prevent a repeat of social media companies from suppressing speculation about the lab leak theory and get those who suffered bans/suspensions/removed posts reinstated. These are private companies who need to be regulated accordingly. Private entities should NOT have this much influence over communications.
Where to find Congressmen: https://www.congress.gov/contact-us
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Demand answers as to whether or not Covid-19 came from that lab. Pass legislation to prevent a repeat of social media companies from suppressing speculation about the lab leak theory and get those who suffered bans/suspensions/removed posts reinstated. These are private companies who need to be regulated accordingly. Private entities should NOT have this much influence over communications.
Where to find Congressmen: https://www.congress.gov/contact-us
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.