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Dr Mike Yeadon: 'Government are using a Covid-19 test with undeclared false positive rates.'
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42 views • September 26, 2020
The former UK scientific advisor at Pfizer, Dr Mike Yeadon, has reissued his challenge to the Health Secretary Matt Hancock regarding the coronavirus testing. Speaking with Julia Hartley-Brewer, Dr Yeadon said the Government are "using a test with an undeclared false positive rate. That's dreadful.
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