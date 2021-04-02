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CIA's Steven Ben-Nun of "Israeli News Live" reports intelligence agencies reporting many kaiju seen
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297 views • April 02, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). The CIA’s Steven Ben-Nun of “Israeli News Live” reports that the intelligence agencies are reporting many “kaiju” “beast out of the sea” are starting to come out of the Pacific Rim, as I had been warning for a very long time now. It is only God’s Holy Spirit in us real Christians who is restraining them. When we are finished warning the dumb wicked End Times hippy grandchildren “Bible redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “10% salary tithe taxing” sinful human homo-sapiens specie populace to repent, and are raptured into heaven, all hell will break loose on the earth, and these titan kaiju monsters will be allowed to come out of the sea to eat humans, just as in Noah’s Atlantis days. As the Bible says, men’s hearts shall fail them for fear of what is coming upon the earth. Who can fight against the beast? They seem to have their many miles long “Jaegar” vehicles equipped with every type of space fleet weapons from lasers to plasma canons fighting these monsters when they come out of the anteverse antimatter wormhole portal breach in the ocean bottom. Anthony Patch will probably ridicule this fact and mock it, just like he ridiculed the fact that the moon is an artificial construct that replaced the original moon and it has nephilim & chimera alien and Nazi SS U.S. military bases on the dark side of the moon, where they are processing a lot of our MILAB-alien-abducted 40 to 60 million yearly human slaves for human meat food and child sex slaves and dissection experiments and Mars planet mining slaves and human sacrifice Draco chimera alien Satanist rituals, but do not listen to him. Warn the humans, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and silence you, and everyone will leave you in disgust. That is what we real Christians do out of Christ’s self-sacrificial love. They do not like me exposing and warning and preaching this sermon, because they have been constantly attacking me while I write this. However, what the devil does have on his side helping him are the millions and millions of cowardly traitor End Times apostate lukewarm church pastors and religious Christian convert hordes who will never warn their fellow human homo-sapiens specie neighbors about all these things, as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall,” in order so that they will repent and receive Jesus because of God’s judgment that is coming upon the earth, because these pastors and religious Christians are afraid of assassinations, and their families getting massacred by the NWO for Christ who gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for our sins and the gift of eternal life, and having all their incomes cut off by the NWO, and being cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and being ridiculed by all their church donators and book customers and Christian ministry business customers as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs blabbering nonsense like Noah did about God’s impending judgment that is coming. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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