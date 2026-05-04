Ep. 188 Part 2 "The Chronic Pain Relief Program" - Dr. Jeff Frankart

In Part 2 of this conversation, retired Army Major Jeff Frankart goes deeper into the science of chronic pain recovery revealing the movement method, why "no pain, no gain" is one of the most dangerous myths in medicine, and the simple truth that animals have always known: move or die.





Whether you're dealing with chronic pain, recovering from injury, or trying to stay active after 65 this episode will change the way you think about healing forever.





In this episode:





-The movement method

-Why "no pain, no gain" is 100% wrong and what to do instead

-How scar tissue weakens with every re-injury and how to train in 3 dimensions to prevent it

-The neurodynamic exercises developed for Special Forces that work for everyone

-Why animals heal faster than humans and the one lesson we can learn from them

-Move or die: why stopping movement is the worst thing you can do for chronic pain

-How statins may be causing your pain and what to do about it

-TBI in combat: how cumulative brain injuries affect vision, balance, and movement

-Gait analysis after 65 what a physical therapist looks for and why it matters









👉 Missed Part 1? Watch it here: https://youtu.be/7hpWz3Eragw





🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.





Connect with Jeff Frankart:

🌐 https://thefixpt.com/





Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:

🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 Instagram: @drkerrygelb





Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/