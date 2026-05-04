BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ep. 188 Part 2 "The Chronic Pain Relief Program" - Dr. Jeff Frankart
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • Today

In Part 2 of this conversation, retired Army Major Jeff Frankart goes deeper into the science of chronic pain recovery revealing the movement method, why "no pain, no gain" is one of the most dangerous myths in medicine, and the simple truth that animals have always known: move or die.


Whether you're dealing with chronic pain, recovering from injury, or trying to stay active after 65 this episode will change the way you think about healing forever.


In this episode:


-The movement method

-Why "no pain, no gain" is 100% wrong and what to do instead

-How scar tissue weakens with every re-injury and how to train in 3 dimensions to prevent it

-The neurodynamic exercises developed for Special Forces that work for everyone

-Why animals heal faster than humans and the one lesson we can learn from them

-Move or die: why stopping movement is the worst thing you can do for chronic pain

-How statins may be causing your pain and what to do about it

-TBI in combat: how cumulative brain injuries affect vision, balance, and movement

-Gait analysis after 65 what a physical therapist looks for and why it matters



👉 Missed Part 1? Watch it here: https://youtu.be/7hpWz3Eragw


🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.


Connect with Jeff Frankart:

🌐 https://thefixpt.com/


Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:

🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 Instagram: @drkerrygelb


Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/

Keywords
chronic painexcercisepain medicine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
88% of Americans worry about memory loss, but only 9% know how to protect brain health

88% of Americans worry about memory loss, but only 9% know how to protect brain health

Willow Tohi
The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

Belle Carter
Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Linked to 47% Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risk, Study Finds

Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Linked to 47% Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
&#8220;Beyond The Diagnosis&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden root of modern disease

“Beyond The Diagnosis” on BrightU: The hidden root of modern disease

Jacob Thomas
Health Ranger Store features limited-time Mother&#8217;s Day offers on self-care and superfoods

Health Ranger Store features limited-time Mother’s Day offers on self-care and superfoods

HRS Editors
6 Powerful Spices to Boost Iron Naturally and Defy Mainstream Deficiency Narratives

6 Powerful Spices to Boost Iron Naturally and Defy Mainstream Deficiency Narratives

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy