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Bubba J’s July 4th Drinking Tips
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71 views • July 03, 2021
Published On July 2, 2021
Bubba J never lets a good boozing holiday go to waste, and this year he has some special safety tips for us all! (Mandated in his recent court appearance, etc etc) So don’t light those fireworks just yet… Pour yourself a stiff one and check out his new video to help you stay healthy on this Independence Day weekend! Watch now!
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? Tour is Back! Ticket info at the link below.
https://www.jeffdunham.com/tours
Check out the gas powered blender here!: http://www.gasblender.com
Bubba J never lets a good boozing holiday go to waste, and this year he has some special safety tips for us all! (Mandated in his recent court appearance, etc etc) So don’t light those fireworks just yet… Pour yourself a stiff one and check out his new video to help you stay healthy on this Independence Day weekend! Watch now!
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? Tour is Back! Ticket info at the link below.
https://www.jeffdunham.com/tours
Check out the gas powered blender here!: http://www.gasblender.com
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