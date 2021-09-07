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Dr. Rima Laibow - medical director of natural
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69 views • September 07, 2021
Dr. Rima Laibow - medical director of natural solutions foundation talks about the depopulation agenda in full detail in short 24min documentary.
There is a genocidal population reduction agenda being propagated by the globalists against you, me and humanity.
You are being poisoned through processed unnatural chemicalized radiated foods with no nutritional value, synthetic medicines, big pharma, health care, poisoned toxic vaxxines, cancer causing chemicals purposely put in our food supply, unclean water, diet etc. This is predicted to cause millions of deaths to the worlds population by 2050.
It’s time to wake up & take control of what you do with your body, or become a Slave.
⚠️ For more truth, raw knowledge, guidance and wisdom follow our telegram messenger group ⚠️
https://t.me/darkuniverse09
There is a genocidal population reduction agenda being propagated by the globalists against you, me and humanity.
You are being poisoned through processed unnatural chemicalized radiated foods with no nutritional value, synthetic medicines, big pharma, health care, poisoned toxic vaxxines, cancer causing chemicals purposely put in our food supply, unclean water, diet etc. This is predicted to cause millions of deaths to the worlds population by 2050.
It’s time to wake up & take control of what you do with your body, or become a Slave.
⚠️ For more truth, raw knowledge, guidance and wisdom follow our telegram messenger group ⚠️
https://t.me/darkuniverse09
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