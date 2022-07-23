Show Trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The hallmark of any authoritarian regime is politicized justice.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-bannon-found-guilty-crime-democrats-never-convicted
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Steve Bannon — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 July 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309910803112