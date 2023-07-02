FRANCE RIOTS LIVE 🇫🇷🔥 INTERNET SERVICES PARTIALLY SHUTDOWN TO CONTROL THE RIOTS 🚨📴 NEWS18

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8-29kUl4pw [this is partial - it is currently LIVE as of this posting - archiving as much as possible - VfB]
France Riots LIVE Updates | France To Shut Internet Services Partially To Control The Riots | News18
Rioting continued to rise in cities around France on Saturday despite French authorities deploying reinforcements to flashpoint cities. Authorities made hundreds of arrests on the fifth night of unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old who was laid to rest earlier in the day. But extra forces and equipment were sent to Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille, which had previously seen intense rioting.
A total of 322 people had been arrested across France as of 1:30 am (0030 GMT) on Sunday, the interior ministry said, though the level of violence appeared to have declined since rioting first broke.
