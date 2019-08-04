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Peter Navarro stands by Trump's tariffs as successful trade tactic
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3 views • August 04, 2019
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro joins Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'
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white housenewspoliticschina tariffstrade warfox newsfox news channeleconomychinapeter navarrotariffschina trade wartrump tariffsworld tradetradetariffchris wallacetrump trade warpeter navarro fox newsus trade warfox news sundaychris wallace fox news sundaypeter navarro fox news sundaywhite house trade adviser
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